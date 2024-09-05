Tesla FSD Rollout In China, Europe Planned For Q1 2025

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA will roll out its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software in Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval, the company said on Thursday.

What Happened: The team unveiled its roadmap for FSD improvements on social media platform X, citing popular demand.

Tesla will focus on improving FSD throughout this year in the U.S. and on deploying the software on its latest vehicle offering – the Cybertruck.

Starting in the first quarter of next year, however, the company will roll it out in Europe and China, given they receive the necessary approvals, the company said.

Due to popular demand, Tesla AI team release roadmap:



September 2024

– v12.5.2 with ~3x improved miles between necessary interventions

– v12.5.2 on AI3 computer (unified models for AI3 and AI4)

– Actually Smart Summon

– Cybertruck Autopark 📐

– Eye-tracking with sunglasses 🕶️

-… — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) September 5, 2024 During Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call in July, company CEO Elon Musk said that the company will likely get approvals to launch FSD in foreign markets including Europe and China, by the end of this year.

Why It Matters: FSD is the advanced version of the company’s autopilot driver assistance technology. The name is a misnomer and doesn’t allow for completely autonomous driving as of today.

Musk, however, is optimistic that Tesla will solve autonomy in time with FSD. The company is also looking to unveil a dedicated robotaxi product in the U.S. on Oct. 10.

“Even if I got kidnapped by aliens tomorrow, Tesla will solve autonomy, maybe a little slower, but it would solve autonomy for vehicles at least,” Musk said during Tesla's first-quarter earnings call. “If somebody doesn’t believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company.”

Musk reiterated the same sentiment during the company's second-quarter earnings call last month.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock