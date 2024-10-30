This Alphabet Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded the rating for Incyte Corporation INCY from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $68 to $90. Incyte shares closed at $73.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp upgraded Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $167. Boot Barn shares closed at $129.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Seaport Global analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded the rating for Alphabet Inc. GOOG from Neutral to Buy and announced a $200 price target. Alphabet shares closed at $171.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams upgraded Nayax Ltd. NYAX from Hold to Buy. Nayax shares closed at $28.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Miranda Zhuang upgraded the rating for KE Holdings Inc. BEKE from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $28. KE Holdings shares closed at $22.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

