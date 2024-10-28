This Nio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the rating for Nutanix, Inc. NTNX from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $71 to $72. Nutanix shares closed at $61.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Eugene Hsiao upgraded NIO Inc. NIO from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $6.6 price target. NIO shares closed at $5.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan upgraded Aon plc AON from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $315 to $377. AON shares closed at $375.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded the rating for Dover Corporation DOV from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $227 price target. Dover shares closed at $186.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Melius Research analyst Conor Cunningham upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK from Hold to Buy and announced a $56 price target. Alaska Air shares closed at $45.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
