Why LENZ Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. LENZ rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

CORXEL and LENZ Therapeutics revealed topline data from China Phase 3 Presbyopia trial of LNZ100.

LENZ Therapeutics shares jumped 18% to $31.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Healthcare Triangle, Inc . HCTI rose 121% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. The Healthcare Triangle announced it acquired substantially all of the business, assets, and operations relating to cloud and technology domain of Securekloud Technologies on Oct. 21.

. rose 121% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. The Healthcare Triangle announced it acquired substantially all of the business, assets, and operations relating to cloud and technology domain of Securekloud Technologies on Oct. 21. Pixie Dust Technologies, In c. PXDT gained 109% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Pixie Dust Technologies shares dipped 36% on Friday after the company recently announced it will delist its ADR units from the Nasdaq Capital Market and submit a deregistration application with the SEC.

c. gained 109% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Pixie Dust Technologies shares dipped 36% on Friday after the company recently announced it will delist its ADR units from the Nasdaq Capital Market and submit a deregistration application with the SEC. Jet.AI In c. JTAI shares rose 24.6% to $0.0847 in pre-market trading after falling 16% on Friday. Jet.AI announced the pricing of $1.5 million registered direct offering of 15.6 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.096 per share.

c. shares rose 24.6% to $0.0847 in pre-market trading after falling 16% on Friday. Jet.AI announced the pricing of $1.5 million registered direct offering of 15.6 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.096 per share. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited TWG shares surged 24.5% to $0.6720 in pre-market trading after dipping 96% on Friday.

shares surged 24.5% to $0.6720 in pre-market trading after dipping 96% on Friday. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Pl c TCBP shares jumped 19.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday.

c shares jumped 19.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday. Longeveron Inc. LGVN climbed 19% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Longeveron shared long-term data on transplant-free survival with Lomecel-B in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) at the 51st Annual Meeting CHSS.

climbed 19% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Longeveron shared long-term data on transplant-free survival with Lomecel-B in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) at the 51st Annual Meeting CHSS. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TARS gained 15.5% to $45.50 in pre-market trading.

gained 15.5% to $45.50 in pre-market trading. ImmunityBio, Inc . IBRX shares rose 11.8% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Friday.

. shares rose 11.8% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy PLC ADSE shares gained 10.3% to $15.99 in pre-market trading.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX shares dipped 30% to $0.9739 in pre-market trading after dipping 33% on Friday.

shares dipped 30% to $0.9739 in pre-market trading after dipping 33% on Friday. Upexi, Inc . UPXI shares fell 21.8% to $6.33 in pre-market trading. Upexi shares jumped 170% on Friday after the company said it is currently reviewing trading activity to determine if recent activity involved possible stock manipulation.

. shares fell 21.8% to $6.33 in pre-market trading. Upexi shares jumped 170% on Friday after the company said it is currently reviewing trading activity to determine if recent activity involved possible stock manipulation. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR shares fell 19% to $13.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Friday. The company recently entered into an agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, for an exclusive worldwide license to ALXN-1840 for Wilson disease.

shares fell 19% to $13.72 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Friday. The company recently entered into an agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, for an exclusive worldwide license to ALXN-1840 for Wilson disease. EON Resources Inc. EONR fell 16.8% to $1.04 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 16.8% to $1.04 in today's pre-market trading. ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB fell 16.6% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 107% on Friday.

fell 16.6% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 107% on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd JFBR fell 16.5% to $0.2821 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Friday.

fell 16.5% to $0.2821 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Friday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG declined 16.1% to $26.58 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly results.

declined 16.1% to $26.58 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly results. NWTN Inc . NWTN shares declined 13.8% to $0.8090 in pre-market trading after jumping 62% on Friday.

. shares declined 13.8% to $0.8090 in pre-market trading after jumping 62% on Friday. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO shares fell 13% to $4.03 after gaining 7% on Friday.

shares fell 13% to $4.03 after gaining 7% on Friday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN fell 9.5% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Tevogen Bio issued additional guidance on introduction of T Cell therapy for oncology and specialty care therapeutic areas.

Now Read This: