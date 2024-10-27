Iranian Hackers Leak Stolen Trump Campaign Emails, Ex-GOP Strategist Predicts Victory for Kamala Harris And More: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of political drama and intrigue, with billionaires, politicians, and strategists making headlines. From Mark Cuban’s revelation about a declined interview proposal involving Elon Musk and Kamala Harris to Harris’s preparedness for a premature victory claim by Donald Trump, the political landscape is buzzing with activity. Let’s dive into the details.
Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and the Harris Campaign
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has clarified that he did not propose a live interview between Vice President Kamala Harris and Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. This clarification comes after reports emerged that the Harris campaign had turned down such a proposal.
Kamala Harris Prepared for Premature Trump Victory Claim
Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the possibility of an early victory claim by former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Harris assured that her team is ready to handle such a situation, stating they have the resources, expertise, and focus needed.
Mary Trump on Assault Claim Against Donald Trump
Former model Stacey Williams has accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, dating back to 1993. Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump shared her thoughts about Williams' allegations in a Substack post.
Iranian Hackers Leak Stolen Trump Campaign Emails
Iranian hackers, identified as Mint Sandstorm or APT42, have reportedly distributed stolen emails from Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The Trump campaign accuses Iran of attempting to disrupt the 2024 election and warns journalists against spreading the stolen materials.
Ex-GOP Strategist Predicts Victory for Kamala Harris
Stuart Stevens, a former GOP strategist, has predicted a decisive victory for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. He forecasts that the Republicans will claim the election was rigged, leading to an ugly aftermath.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.
