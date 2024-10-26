Mary Trump On Assault Claim Against Trump: 'He Knows Discovery Would Destroy Him'

Former model Stacey Williams has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump dating back to 1993.

What Happened: Williams claims that the assault was part of a “twisted game” played by Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and sexual abuse in 2019.

According to Williams, Epstein introduced her to Trump at Trump Tower, where the alleged assault took place. Trump later sent her a postcard of Mar-a-Lago, inscribed with a personal message.

The Trump campaign has swiftly moved to challenge Williams’ allegations, dismissing them as politically driven and denying any such incident.

This is not the first time such accusations have been made against Trump. Over the past four decades, more than two dozen women have accused him of sexual assault. Despite the numerous allegations, Trump has not filed any lawsuits against his accusers, possibly due to the potential for discovery.

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump shared her thoughts about Williams’ allegations in a Substack post.

“Her allegation is particularly chilling because it was, as she describes it, a ‘twisted game’ between Donald and Jeffrey Epstein with her being used as a pawn by both of them,” she said in the post.

“This incident didn't happen in a vacuum. There is a long series of allegations against Donald stretching back decades, as well as a pattern of his own behavior and comments that make Williams' story devastatingly credible,” she added.

Mary Trump also said that “time after time, Donald subjected women to unwanted kissing, groping, and sexual assault. If they came forward, he denied, attacked, and threatened to sue them. But he never filed any lawsuits because he knows discovery would destroy him.”

Why It Matters: The recent allegations by Williams have reignited the debate around Donald’s behavior. The credibility of her claims is bolstered by the pattern of similar allegations made against Donald over the years.

His own inappropriate comments, including his infamous “locker room talk,” lend further credence to these claims.

These allegations have once again brought these issues to the forefront, prompting renewed scrutiny of Trump’s conduct.

