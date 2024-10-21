Mark Cuban: Harris Campaign Declined Private Talk With Elon Musk Over Public Disclosure Concerns, Not Live Interview — 'They Didn't Trust Him Not To Disclose On X'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has denied reports that he suggested a live interview between Vice President Kamala Harris and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. This comes in the wake of reports that the Harris campaign declined such a proposal.

What Happened: On Monday, The Hill reported that during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Cuban said that Harris’s campaign denied the idea of an interview on X, formerly Twitter, with Musk.

Responding to Cuban’s comments on CNBC, Musk had also shown interest in doing this interview.

I'm happy to have a live discussion, so there can't be any "distortion" 🤭



That would be so awesome. Please can we do this 🙏. Pretty please. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2024

However, following the publication of the report, Cuban stated that he never asked Harris’s campaign about any interview but for a private discussion.

I asked if they wanted to have a discussion. Not an interview — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 21, 2024

In a separate post, he shared the news article and reiterated his posting saying, “That is not what I said. I said that I asked them if they would be interested in talking to Elon. They said they would, but they didn't trust him not to disclose on X, what was said.”

Why It Matters: This incident underscores a potential miscommunication or misreporting involving the “Shark Tank” star.

The controversy centers around Cuban’s statement that he proposed a private conversation, not a public interview, and the Harris campaign’s apprehensions about Musk potentially disclosing the conversation details online.

Cuban and Musk are currently clashing over their differing political views. The Tesla CEO has been actively supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, often using social media to share his opinions and allegations of election fraud.

Meanwhile, Cuban has thrown his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Harris. Over the weekend, Cuban also questioned the legality of Musk’s $1 million daily PAC giveaway.

Previously, Cuban also shared his views on Musk’s support for Trump despite their differing stances on climate change.

He also warned Musk about Trump’s loyalty, saying, “At the point you need him the most, you will find out what so many before you have learned, his loyalty is only to himself.”

