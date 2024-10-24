Ex-GOP Strategist Forecasts Comfortable Victory For Kamala Harris: The Republicans Are 'Gonna Say This Election Was Rigged' — 'It's Going To Be Very, Very Ugly'

Stuart Stevens, a former GOP strategist, has forecasted a decisive victory for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

What Happened: Stevens, who has previously worked with Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), praised Harris’s campaign, predicting her to win by an even larger margin than in 2020, reported The Hill.

“Harris is going to win fairly comfortably. I think Harris is gonna win by a larger margin than 2020,” said Stevens. He forecasted that the Republicans are “gonna say this election was rigged, and the Republican Party is going to fail again. And it's going to be very, very ugly.”

Stevens lauded the Democratic campaign’s balanced stance on various issues, such as the economy and border control. He compared this to former President Donald Trump’s campaign, which he characterized as disorderly and focused solely on voter intimidation.

Stevens also speculated on the future plans of senior Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita, known for his attacks against the LGBTQ community. He indicated that the Trump administration’s policies, such as the rollback of protections for transgender inmates, could be interpreted as either effective or desperate.

Why It Matters: Despite Stevens’ prediction, recent polls and events suggest a close race. Harris and Trump were neck and neck in the latest polls, a trend that has persisted for a considerable length of time.

This month, Benzinga noted that while Harris was leading Trump by a slim margin of 46% to 43% in a poll, voters preferred Trump’s stance on the economy and immigration.

Early voting results from Nevada suggested potential hurdles for Harris, with more Republicans casting their ballots than Democrats for the first time since 2008.

However, Benzinga reported on Wednesday, that Trump held a slight lead over Harris in the key swing state of Pennsylvania after his recent stint at a local McDonald’s.

