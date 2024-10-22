Prepared If Trump Declares A Premature Victory, Says Kamala Harris: 'We Have The Resources And The Expertise'

Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the possibility of an early victory claim by former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election during an interview.

What Happened: When questioned about her strategy if Trump prematurely declares victory before the counting of all votes, Harris assured that her team is ready.

“We will deal with election night and the days after, as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that as well,” she told NBC News’ Hallie Jackson on Tuesday.

Harris underscored the gravity of the election, alluding to Trump’s past attempts to undermine a free and fair election and his denial of the people’s will. She drew a clear distinction between a president who respects their duty to uphold the Constitution and Trump, who she alleges has shown admiration for dictators and threatened to terminate the Constitution.

The Vice President also lambasted Trump for purportedly supplying COVID tests to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the height of the pandemic, while Americans struggled to access them. She concluded by framing the election as a choice to move past division and hatred, and towards a new generation of leadership focused on uplifting the American people.

“The American people are being presented with a choice here about whether we want a president who understands that America must stand strong as a leader around the globe, or an individual in Donald Trump who openly admires dictators,” said Harris.

Why It Matters: Recent reports have indicated a dip in the Democratic Party's voter registration advantage in key battleground states, which could pose a challenge for Harris. This shift is attributed to a lack of enthusiasm for the Biden administration and the Democratic Party in general.

Furthermore, early voting results from Nevada suggest potential hurdles for Harris and the Democratic Party, with more Republicans casting their ballots than Democrats in the early voting and mail-in ballot count of a presidential election year, for the first time since 2008.

Despite these challenges, polls have predicted a close head-to-head matchup between Trump and Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

