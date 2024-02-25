Melania Trump Vs. Ivanka Trump: White House Power Struggle Unveiled In New Tell-All Book

Loading... Loading...

The tenure of former President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, as the first lady was marked not only by her public engagements but also by an intense internal rivalry with daughter Ivanka Trump, according to Katie Rogers' new book "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden."

The internal power struggle reportedly unfolded amidst Melania Trump's efforts to renegotiate her prenuptial agreements, painting a complex picture of her time in the White House.

According to the book, which The New York Post had an early look at, Ivanka Trump attempted to assume the first lady's responsibilities when Melania Trump didn't immediately move into the Executive Mansion at the beginning of her husband's term.

Former administration officials also said the first lady's most publicized act of defiance — her "I really don't care, do you?" jacket that she wore before her June 2018 visit to the southern border to see detained migrant children — was a message to Ivanka Trump amid their competition for media attention, the book noted.

The first lady's meticulous monitoring of her public perception and her disapproval of the heavy involvement of her husband's children in the White House are highlighted in the book as key aspects of her tenure.

Also Read: Judge Calls Out Ivanka Trump In New York Civil Fraud Case, Says Her Memory Recall Was 'Suspect'

“She was aware that her husband had suggested that his eldest daughter would be helping to share the responsibilities of being First Lady, and this was not a development that pleased her,” Rogers wrote.

“If she ever waged a battle over the issue, it is one she clearly lost: For four years, it was hard to see where the operations of the family business stopped and the Trump administration started,” the author added.

Now Read: Former Obama Official Predicts Major Rift Between Trump And Ivanka: 'How Long Is It Going To Take Donald Trump To Attack His Daughter?'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock