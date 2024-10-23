While Nvidia Shares Are Hitting All-Time High With Over 230% Return In The Past Year, Some ETFs Linked To Jensen Huang's Chip Giant Have Surged By Almost 500%: Here's More

As Nvidia Corp. NVDA hit all-time highs with 234.09% returns in the past year, several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) associated with the Jensen Huang-led chip giant have also demonstrated remarkable growth during the same time frame, reflecting the company’s significant market influence.

What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro, the GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL being entirely invested in Nvidia, saw a remarkable increase of 479.94%.

Meanwhile, ProShares Ultra Semiconductors USD, which has a 53.92% stake in Nvidia, climbed by 290.18%.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares SOXL with an 8.15% holding in Nvidia surged by 111.65%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX rose by 50.49%, holding 9.69% in Nvidia. The Strive US Semiconductor ETF SHOC which maintains a 26.04% Nvidia holding, increased by 51.19%.

See Also: Jay-Z, Praised by Warren Buffett as ‘The Guy to Learn From,’ Once Said He Wasn’t Taught Emotional Intelligence, But How To Survive — The Rap Legend’s Growth Has Made Him Not Just A Better Person, But Also Worth $2.5B Today

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption VCAR gained 34.66%, with 22.83% invested in Nvidia. Lastly, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH rose by 76.50%, holding 22.69% in Nvidia.

Why It Matters: The impressive performance of Nvidia-linked ETFs can be attributed to the company’s strong market position and the increasing demand for its products. Recently, Nvidia’s stock reached an all-time high, driven by the surge in artificial intelligence demand. Since the beginning of the year, Nvidia shares have risen over 186%, showcasing the company’s significant growth trajectory.

Furthermore, Nvidia is expanding globally, with plans to develop AI chips in India and expand in Thailand. This strategic expansion aims to bolster domestic semiconductor supply chains, further solidifying Nvidia’s market dominance.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock