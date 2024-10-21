AOC Slams Elon Musk, Trump For Belittling Working Classes: He Thinks Dangling A Million Dollars Is Cute — 'They're Not Trying To Empathize With Us. They Are Making Fun Of Us'

Reo. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) expressed her views on the million-dollar giveaway from the Elon Musk-founded America PAC and Donald Trump’s recent stint at a McDonald’s restaurant.

What Happened: On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez shared a video through her X profile. “These billionaires have absolutely no idea what our lives are like,” she said.

“We gotta talk about what this guy is doing,” said Ocasio-Cortez on Musk. “He’s not only just dumping millions and millions of dollars here in the state of Pennsylvania, acting like he’s from here, acting like he knows what Pennsylvania is about.”

“When you have a billionaire, just dangling a million bucks to those of us and many of us who are struggling to make ends meet, if they dance for him…” she said.

“You’ve got Donald Trump, putting on a little McDonald’s costume because he thinks that’s what people do.”

“They’re not trying to empathize with us. They are making fun of us. Donald Trump thinks that people who work at McDonald’s are a joke. Elon Musk thinks that dangling money in front of a working person is a cute thing to do.”

She went on to say that billionaires had no idea what the lives of working-class people were like and that their “callousness” was a “way of connecting.” Ocasio-Cortez urged the gathering she addressed to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz instead.

Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, recently announced a daily $1 million giveaway to individuals in swing states who sign his petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. This move has drawn criticism, with some questioning its legality.

Meanwhile, former President Trump was spotted serving customers at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. He was seen operating the fry cooker and serving orders to customers.

Why It Matters: Musk’s daily giveaway, announced at a town hall, is part of a campaign by his pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC. The online petition aims to rally support for freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. This move has been met with skepticism and has been questioned by fellow billionaire Mark Cuban.

Trump’s stint at McDonald’s, on the other hand, is seen as a move to ridicule Vice President Harris’s past work experience at the fast-food chain. His appearance at the drive-thru was shared on social media by former White House press assistant Margo Martin.

