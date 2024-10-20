Trump Turns Up To Serve Fries At McDonald's: 'I Could Do This All Day, I Wouldn't Mind This Job"

Former President Donald Trump was seen serving customers at a McDonald’s Corp. MCD drive-thru in Pennsylvania on Sunday, while continuing to ridicule Vice President Kamala Harris’s past work experience at the fast-food chain.

What Happened: Trump swapped his suit jacket for an apron at a McDonald’s outlet in Bucks County, operating the fry cooker and serving an order to a drive-thru customer. He said he was running against somebody who said she worked at McDonald’s.

Former White House press assistant Margo Martin shared some videos of the ex-presidents at the McDonald’s location via X.

President Trump has officially worked longer at McDonald's than Kamala! pic.twitter.com/XkquGZ5uyp — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 20, 2024

“I’m having a lot of fun here everybody,” said Trump while serving to one set of customers. “I could do this all day,” said Trump. “I wouldn’t mind this job.”

"You made it possible for ordinary people like us to meet you"



Trump: "You're not ordinary. You are not ordinary."



Trump is the people's President! pic.twitter.com/mr5kus8oB5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2024

A customer told Trump, “Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil, my native Brazil.” He responded by saying, “We’ll keep it good. We gonna make it better than ever, okay?”

"Mr. President, please don't let the United States become Brazil!" pic.twitter.com/ZEgujQMS35 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 20, 2024

Why It Matters: The Democrats have previously used Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff’s past work experience at McDonald’s to connect with working-class voters. Trump’s recent stint at McDonald’s could be seen as an attempt to win over these voters, especially considering Pennsylvania’s importance as a swing state in the upcoming elections.

Recent polls have shown a shift in favor of Trump, with the former president surpassing Harris in the latest election poll for the current cycle.

