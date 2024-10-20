Kamala Harris Turns 60 — Gets Birthday Greetings From Obama, Biden And Even Donald Trump: Republican Opponent Says, 'I Think I'd Get Her Some Flowers'

Former President Barack Obama took to X to wish Kamala Harris a happy birthday and endorse her presidential campaign.

What Happened: On Sunday, the former president said on the platform. “She has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice and a chance—now it's our turn to help elect her as our next president,” he tweeted.

Happy birthday to my friend @KamalaHarris! She has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice and a chance—now it's our turn to help elect her as our next president. Make sure you're ready to vote at https://t.co/NKXRGNgbZX. pic.twitter.com/6W20I2btDB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 20, 2024

Harris turned 60 years old on October 20. She was born in 1964. Her Republican opponent Donald Trump was born in 1946 and is 78 years old.

President Joe Biden also extended birthday wishes to Harris and called a “dear friend, partner, and a remarkable leader.”

Happy Birthday to my dear friend, partner, and a remarkable leader – Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/nIBz7zjAvx — President Biden (@POTUS) October 20, 2024

This endorsement from Obama comes at a crucial time in the election cycle. Recent polls show former President Trump leading Harris, with a 52% chance of winning the presidency compared to Harris’s 42%, according to a latest poll. This is a significant shift from late August when Harris was leading with a 54 to 56% chance, and Trump was trailing with a 44 to 46% chance.

Why It Matters: Obama’s endorsement could potentially sway voters in this tight race. His support for Harris is not new, as he has been vocal about his endorsement and has criticized Trump’s leadership in previous rallies and social media posts.

Earlier this month, Obama compared Trump’s behavior to that of Fidel Castro, stating that Trump has not stopped “whining about his problems” since his initial presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, former Trump was spotted serving customers at a McDonald's drive-thru in Pennsylvania — a key wing state. He swapped his suit jacket for an apron. While at the fry station, he ridiculed Kamala Harris’s past work at McDonald's, calling it a fun experience. Videos of the event were shared online.

Trump while working the drive-through also wished the vice president “Happy Birthday.” He said, “She’s turning 60.” When asked if he would get her some fries, he said, “I think i’d get her some flowers.” Then changing his mind again he said he would get her McDonalds.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

