Obama Compares Trump's Behavior With Fidel Castro: He Has Not Stopped 'Whining About His Problems' Since Riding Down That Golden Escalator

What Happened: Former President Barack Obama took to X on Thursday to express his views on the current political landscape. In his posts, he criticized Donald Trump and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Obama’s posts on X featured his appearance on Thursday at a rally in support of the Democratic presidential nominee held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Obama posted, “Donald Trump is not thinking about you. He only sees power as a means to his ends. America is ready to turn the page.”

The former president said about his successor that he didn’t understand why anybody would think that Trump would “shake things up” in a way which were good for Pennsylvania.

He said there was no evidence that Trump thought of anybody but himself. “Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

Obama compared Trump’s rants and his 2-hour speeches with the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Donald Trump is not thinking about you. He only sees power as a means to his ends. America is ready to turn the page. pic.twitter.com/q80uODpUkZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 11, 2024

In another post, he showed his support for Harris, stating, “@KamalaHarris doesn't have ‘concepts of a plan’ for the American people – she has actual plans to make your life better. And she's more than ready to be President. Let's help her get elected.”

.@KamalaHarris doesn't have "concepts of a plan" for the American people – she has actual plans to make your life better. And she's more than ready to be President. Let's help her get elected: https://t.co/P9hoDajB1P pic.twitter.com/Yf0onbSvhQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 11, 2024

Why It Matters: Obama’s tweets come amidst a close race between Trump and Harris, particularly in key swing states. According to a recent Benzinga article, Trump was leading Harris by a two percentage point margin in Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

However, the race remains too close to call. A new Emerson College poll shows a close race between the two candidates in seven key swing states, with Trump having the edge.

Obama’s endorsement of Harris echoes his sentiments from the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he stated “America is ready for a new chapter. America’s ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

Photo: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

