Obama Criticizes Trump's Town Hall Appearance At Arizona Rally: 'You Would Be Worried If Your Grandpa Was Acting Like This'

In a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Arizona, former President Barack Obama criticized Republican nominee Donald Trump as a leader.

What Happened: On Friday, Obama questioned Trump’s mental fitness to lead the nation, describing the Republican nominee as a huckster to criticize him, reported The Washington Post.

The rally, held at the University of Arizona’s football practice facility, was attended by an estimated 7,000 people. It marked the beginning of Obama’s six-day, five-state tour of the election’s fiercest battlegrounds.

During the rally, Obama likened Trump’s town hall appearance this week to the behavior of an “older, loonier Donald Trump with no guardrails.”

“You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this,” he said.

He also took a dig at Trump’s business ventures, particularly his self-branded Bibles, which he noted were printed in China.

The former President called out Trump’s hypocrisy, branding him as “Mr. Tough Guy on China, except when he can make a few bucks hawking his Trump edition Bibles.”

Why It Matters: Earlier this year in August, during the Democratic National Convention, Obama compared Trump to an annoying neighbor with a leaf blower, stating that America was ready for a new chapter under Harris’s leadership.

Earlier this month, he compared Trump’s behavior to that of Fidel Castro, stating that Trump had not stopped “whining about his problems” since his initial presidential campaign.

“Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama posted on social media.

Trump, on the other hand, has been contemplating legal action against CBS over an interview with Harris, accusing the network of deceptive editing to present the Vice President in a positive light.

