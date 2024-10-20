AI Power Demand Skyrockets, Nvidia CEO Lauds OpenAI, And Tesla's Optimus Robots Assisted By Humans: This Week In AI

The past week was buzzing with tech news, with a major focus on the rapid expansion of AI and its implications. From the “mind-blowing” demand for AI power to the “awakening of AI” led by ChatGPT, the tech world is witnessing a significant shift. Here are the key stories that made headlines.
Oklo CEO Highlights ‘Mind-Blowing’ Demand For AI Power
Co-founder and CEO of Oklo Inc. OKLO, Jacob DeWitte, expressed his optimism about the future of nuclear power startups in the tech industry. He believes that Alphabet Inc.'s nuclear deal with Kairos Power is just the beginning of a series of collaborations between nuclear power startups and big tech companies. DeWitte highlighted the staggering demand for nuclear power driven by the rapid expansion of AI.
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Praises OpenAI
In a recent podcast, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang lauded OpenAI as one of the most influential companies of today's era. Despite several high-profile departures, OpenAI recently raised $6.6 billion at a $157 billion valuation.
See Also: iPhone 15 Pro Models and iPhone 13 Discontinued By Apple: Here’s Why
Tesla’s Optimus Robots Assisted by Humans
During the recent “We, Robot” event, Tesla, Inc. TSLA showcased its humanoid robot, Optimus. However, a Bloomberg report revealed that humans were remotely assisting the Optimus robot prototypes with some functions.
Nvidia CEO Praises Elon Musk’s xAI Achievement
Nvidia CEO Huang praised Musk for his achievement with xAI, stating that Musk achieved something with xAI in 19 days which usually takes at least a year. Huang shared his thoughts during an episode of the Bg2 Pod.
Amazon Strikes at Nvidia’s Stronghold Through Databricks Deal
Amazon.com Inc AMZN has signed a five-year deal with data and AI startup Databricks. The deal centers around Amazon's Trainium AI chips, which offer a less expensive alternative to Nvidia Corp's popular GPUs for companies looking to customize or build their AI models.
Read Next:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.