AI Power Demand Skyrockets, Nvidia CEO Lauds OpenAI, And Tesla's Optimus Robots Assisted By Humans: This Week In AI

The past week was buzzing with tech news, with a major focus on the rapid expansion of AI and its implications. From the “mind-blowing” demand for AI power to the “awakening of AI” led by ChatGPT, the tech world is witnessing a significant shift. Here are the key stories that made headlines.

Oklo CEO Highlights ‘Mind-Blowing’ Demand For AI Power

Co-founder and CEO of Oklo Inc. OKLO, Jacob DeWitte, expressed his optimism about the future of nuclear power startups in the tech industry. He believes that Alphabet Inc.'s nuclear deal with Kairos Power is just the beginning of a series of collaborations between nuclear power startups and big tech companies. DeWitte highlighted the staggering demand for nuclear power driven by the rapid expansion of AI.

Read the full article here.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Praises OpenAI

In a recent podcast, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang lauded OpenAI as one of the most influential companies of today's era. Despite several high-profile departures, OpenAI recently raised $6.6 billion at a $157 billion valuation.

Read the full article here.

See Also: iPhone 15 Pro Models and iPhone 13 Discontinued By Apple: Here’s Why

Tesla’s Optimus Robots Assisted by Humans

During the recent “We, Robot” event, Tesla, Inc. TSLA showcased its humanoid robot, Optimus. However, a Bloomberg report revealed that humans were remotely assisting the Optimus robot prototypes with some functions.

Read the full article here.

Nvidia CEO Praises Elon Musk’s xAI Achievement

Nvidia CEO Huang praised Musk for his achievement with xAI, stating that Musk achieved something with xAI in 19 days which usually takes at least a year. Huang shared his thoughts during an episode of the Bg2 Pod.

Read the full article here.

Amazon Strikes at Nvidia’s Stronghold Through Databricks Deal

Amazon.com Inc AMZN has signed a five-year deal with data and AI startup Databricks. The deal centers around Amazon's Trainium AI chips, which offer a less expensive alternative to Nvidia Corp's popular GPUs for companies looking to customize or build their AI models.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock