Tesla's Optimus Robots Were Remotely Assisted By Humans At 'We, Robot' Event

Tesla, Inc. TSLA showed off its humanoid robot, Optimus, at the company's "We, Robot” unveiling event last Thursday. According to a Bloomberg report, humans were remotely assisting the Optimus robot prototypes with some functions.

The Details: Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased the latest version of his Optimus robots during the Cybercab (robotaxi) reveal, which also happened at the event, and predicted the humanoid robots would become “the biggest product ever of any kind.” Musk did not reveal the robots were assisted or controlled remotely by humans.

According to the Bloomberg report, Tesla employees remotely oversaw interactions between the Optimus robots and attendees of the event, said the sources who asked not to be identified. The sources reported the Optimus humanoid robot prototypes were able to walk unassisted using AI. Tesla did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Several videos posted on social media show event attendees interacting with the robots who served drinks, sang “Happy Birthday” and even danced with guests. A video posted on X shows an Optimus robot serving in a bartending role and confirming he was being remotely assisted by a human.

"Today, I'm assisted by a human. I'm not yet fully autonomous," the Optimus robot said in the video.

Another video shows a guest asking Optimus how much of the robot is controlled by AI.

“I can’t disclose just how much, that’s something you’ll have to find out later,” the robot said. “I would say, it might be some. I’m not going to confirm, but it might be some.”

Some Tesla influencers and investors said they felt betrayed or misled by Tesla's nondisclosure of Optimus' human assistance. But several analysts felt Optimus' interactions with guests at the event were impressive and are a potential catalyst for the company.

Wedbush's Dan Ives highlighted "the massive improvements in Optimus” and said Cybercab and Optimus “could be a major financial contributor to Tesla” following last week's event.

TSLA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Tesla shares ended Monday's session 0.62% higher at $219.16.

