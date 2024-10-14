Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Praises Elon Musk For Achieving Something With xAI In 19 Days That Usually Takes At Least A Year: 'Singular In His Understanding Of Engineering'

In an episode of the Bg2 Pod, Nvidia Corporation’s NVDA CEO Jensen Huang shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s xAI.

What Happened: The podcast posted on Sunday features a discussion between Altimeter Capital’s CEO Brad Gerstner and partner Clark Tang with Huang.

During the conversation, the Nvidia CEO was asked about xAI’s achievement of constructing a large coherent supercluster in Memphis in a matter of months. “

“Elon is singular in this understanding of engineering and construction and large systems and marshaling resources,” he said.

See Also: Elon Musk’s X Reaches Agreement With Unilever, Drops It From Ad Boycott Lawsuit: ‘First Part Of The Ecosystem-Wide Solution’

The Nvidia CEO also praised the engineering, networking, and infrastructure teams at xAI, stating that the integration of technology and software was “incredible.”

“Just to put in perspective, 100,000 GPUs that’s you know easily the fastest supercomputer on the planet as one cluster. A supercomputer that you would build would take normally three years to plan. And then they deliver the equipment and it takes one year to get it all working,” Huang stated, adding, “We’re talking about 19 days.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: In July earlier this year, xAI initiated the training of the Memphis Supercluster with 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, making it the most powerful AI training cluster in the world.

Previously, it was reported that Musk and Oracle’s Larry Ellison had implored Huang for additional GPUs during a dinner meeting.

This discussion on the Bg2 Pod further highlights the strong relationship between Musk and Huang, which was evident when Musk praised Huang’s work ethic earlier in July.

Earlier, Huang has also voiced his appreciation for Musk’s efforts, especially in the area of self-driving vehicles.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.