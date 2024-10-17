Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Warns Google Faces 'Existential Threat' From AI Search Tools Like ChatGPT And Perplexity

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and longtime investor in Tesla Inc., has voiced his apprehensions about the sustainability of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google’s business model.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Gerber took to X, formerly Twitter, and underscored the mounting threat to Google from AI search competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity AI.

“Google has a real issue with AI related searches eating into their business. Perplexity AI is pretty impressive, along with ChatGPT. I barely use traditional search anymore,” he posted.

Google has a real issue with AI related searches eating into their business. Perplexity AI is pretty impressive, along with ChatGPT. I barely use traditional search anymore… $GOOG $MSFT — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) October 16, 2024

See Also: End Of An Era? Apple’s 16-Year-Old Accessory Is Out Of Stock Worldwide

These observations come at a time when Google is embroiled in an antitrust battle with the Department of Justice.

In another post on X, Gerber noted the timing, highlighting the irony of the DOJ targeting Google for its business practices just as the company faces a significant “existential threat” from AI-driven competition.

He said, “Google better get busy.”

Right as the irony of the Justice Department going after Google for their business practices. Just at the time when they have a real existential threat to their business. Google better get busy… $GOOG — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) October 16, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The ongoing legal battle between Google and the DOJ has reached a critical juncture following a federal judge’s ruling that found the tech giant to be an illegal monopolist in the online search market.

The DOJ is pushing for both behavioral and structural solutions to curb Google’s monopolistic practices.

This might involve splitting off key parts of Google’s business, like its Chrome browser or Android operating system, which play a crucial role in maintaining its search dominance.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives previously said, “We continue to view structural changes as an unlikely outcome for Google as a result of this case and expect any material business model impact will relate to search distribution.”

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash