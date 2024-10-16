This Cisco Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst David Manthey upgraded the rating for W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $975 to $1,230. Grainger shares closed at $1,085.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst David Begleiter upgraded Westlake Corporation WLK from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $151 to $159. Westlake shares closed at $141.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Atif Malik upgraded the rating for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $52 to $62. Cisco shares closed at $54.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cleveland Research upgraded the rating for SAP SE SAP from Neutral to Buy. SAP shares closed at $229.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse upgraded Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE from Outperform to Strong Buy and increased the price target from $13 to $22. WAVE Life Sciences shares closed at $8.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in