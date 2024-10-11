This General Dynamics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- JP Morgan analyst Dominic O’Kane downgraded the rating for ArcelorMittal S.A. MT from Overweight to Neutral. ArcelorMittal shares gained 0.6% to close at $24.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch downgraded the rating for Flywire Corporation FLYW from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $20 to $18. Flywire shares rose 2.7% to close at $16.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Richard Safran downgraded the rating for General Dynamics Corporation GD from Buy to Neutral. General Dynamics shares fell 0.9% to close at $296.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the rating for Qorvo, Inc. QRVO from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $130 to $120. Qorvo shares fell 0.7% to close at $101.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $13. Mobileye gained 1.8% to settle at $12.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
