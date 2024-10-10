Tim Cook Says 'Hearts Go Out' To Those Impacted By Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Milton: Apple Will Make A Donation For 'Relief Efforts On The Ground'

In the wake of the devastating Hurricane Milton, Apple Inc.’s AAPL CEO Tim Cook has pledged to support relief efforts.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, and said “Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground.”

Hurricane Milton, following closely after Hurricane Helene, has caused widespread destruction across Florida, resulting in significant damage, power outages, and severe flooding.

Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Milton. To everyone still in harm's way, please stay safe. Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 10, 2024

While the specific amount of Apple’s donation has not been revealed, this is not the company’s first act of support in the face of natural disasters. Cook has previously announced similar contributions for Hurricane Helene.

We're thinking of all those facing the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 30, 2024

Why It Matters: Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm, hit near Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday. The storm, with wind gusts over 120 mph, has so far resulted in at least 12 fatalities, with the death toll expected to increase as rescue operations continue.

It caused widespread power outages and affected major utility providers. Over two million residents were left without power as the storm swept across the region.

Apple’s support in such situations is not just financial. The tech giant’s technology has proven to be a lifeline in previous disasters.

After Hurricane Helene, Apple’s satellite messaging feature emerged as a crucial tool for survivors left without power and cell service. The feature, introduced in the iOS 18 update, allows users to stay connected even without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

As Hurricane Milton approached, Benzinga highlighted the importance of being prepared and provided a guide on how to activate the iPhone Emergency SOS feature.

This feature can be a crucial lifeline if traditional communication methods fail during such intense storms.

