How Strong Is Milton? What To Expect From Hurricane Categories 1 Through 5

As Hurricane Milton barrels through the Gulf of Mexico towards Florida on Wednesday, officials downgraded the storm from Category 5 to Category 4. That’s not enough to rescind calls for residents to evacuate.

For a look at how hurricanes are categorized, and what it means for sustained wind speeds, Benzinga looked at the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

This scale helps estimate the likely damage and flooding a hurricane can cause. Here's a breakdown of each category:

See Also: Hurricane Milton Dire Warning: ‘If You Choose To Stay … You're Going To Die,' Officials Encourage Writing Name On Arm In Permanent Marker For ID

Category 1

Winds : 74-95 mph

: 74-95 mph Damage : Minimal damage to well-constructed homes, some damage to roofs, shingles and gutters. Trees may lose branches, and power outages may occur.

: Minimal damage to well-constructed homes, some damage to roofs, shingles and gutters. Trees may lose branches, and power outages may occur. Milton started out as a Category 1 storm but underwent rapid intensification and strengthened to a powerful Category 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours while moving across the Gulf of Mexico.

Category 2

Winds : 96-110 mph

: 96-110 mph Damage : Expect moderate damage, including significant roof and siding damage as shallow-rooted trees get uprooted. This could cause power outages.

: Expect moderate damage, including significant roof and siding damage as shallow-rooted trees get uprooted. This could cause power outages. Milton intensified into a Category 2 storm early on Oct. 7, shortly after it had become a hurricane.

Category 3 (Major Hurricane)

Winds : 111-129 mph

: 111-129 mph Damage : Extensive damage, with major roof damage or removal of decking on houses. Trees and electricity poles may fall down. Expect power outages that could last for several days.

: Extensive damage, with major roof damage or removal of decking on houses. Trees and electricity poles may fall down. Expect power outages that could last for several days. Following a period of rapid intensification due to favorable conditions like warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear, Milton quickly escalated to a Category 3.

The differences between a CAT 1, CAT 2, CAT 3, CAT 4, & CAT 5 hurricane



If you are in the path of #HurricanMilton stay safe! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/gEWqurkTYI — RetirementUnity.com 👍 (@RetirementUnity) October 7, 2024

Category 4 (Major Hurricane)

Winds : 130-156 mph

: 130-156 mph Damage : Severe damage, including loss of most of the roof structure and/or exterior walls of homes. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas, and power outages could last weeks.

: Severe damage, including loss of most of the roof structure and/or exterior walls of homes. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas, and power outages could last weeks. Recent Storms In This Category: Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in 2017 as a Category 4 storm in Texas, inflicted around $125 billion in damages​. Hurricane Irma, which also made landfall in 2017, caused widespread destruction across Florida and Georgia, resulting in at least $50 billion in damages​. Hurricane Ian, which also struck Florida, led to over 150 fatalities and left behind more than $112 billion in damages in 2022.

Category 5 (Major Hurricane)

Winds : 157 mph or higher

: 157 mph or higher Damage : Catastrophic damage, with a high percentage of framed homes being destroyed. Total roof failure and wall collapse are common. Fallen trees and power poles will cause isolation and power outages could last for weeks to months.

: Catastrophic damage, with a high percentage of framed homes being destroyed. Total roof failure and wall collapse are common. Fallen trees and power poles will cause isolation and power outages could last for weeks to months. Recent Storms In This Category: Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 when it made landfall near New Orleans in 2005, reached Category 5 intensity over the Gulf of Mexico. It remains one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history. Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida’s Panhandle as a Category 5 storm in 2018. Winds reaching 160 mph caused extreme damage in areas like Mexico Beach and Panama City

ETFs To Watch: For an insurance-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) that could see movement due to the increasing frequency and severity of hurricanes, check out:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF IAK , up 0.98% at last check on Wednesday, at $128.85.

, up 0.98% at last check on Wednesday, at $128.85. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF KBWP , up 1.59% at last check on Wednesday, at $115.17.

Now Read:

Photo: Hurricane Milton, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)