Apple's Satellite Messaging Feature Emerges As Lifeline After Hurricane Helene Leaves Thousands Without Cell Phone Service: Here's How You Can Use It

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which claimed more than 100 lives and caused widespread devastation, the satellite messaging feature of Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS 18 has proven to be a crucial lifeline for survivors.
What Happened: As Hurricane Helene left thousands without power and cell service, Apple’s satellite messaging feature became instrumental in aiding survivors.
Introduced via the iOS 18 update, the Messages via Satellite feature for iPhone 14 and later models allows users to stay connected even when they’re off the grid without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
Users on social media have praised the utility of this feature during the crisis.
One user stated that the satellite messaging feature was “literally saving lives.” Another person highlighted how the feature allowed him to contact his son amid the communication blackout.
Many users urged others to update to iOS 18 to gain access to this potentially lifesaving feature.
These posts were first spotted by 9To5Mac.
Some people are also spreading information about the feature so that those who are affected by the Hurricane can reach out to their loved ones.
How To Use Messages Via Satellite Feature
Step I: Ensure Your iPhone Is Compatible
Update your iPhone 14 or later with iOS 18. Remember, the feature only works in the U.S. or Canada as satellite connectivity is not available everywhere. Users also need an active SIM and iMessage enabled before they go off the grid.
Step II: Prepare For Going Off The Grid
First, turn on iMessage by opening Settings > Messages and ensure iMessage is enabled. Then, set up emergency contacts and family sharing by going to Settings > Emergency SOS. To practice connecting to a satellite, go to Settings > Messages > Satellite Connection Demo.
Step III: Sending And Receiving Messages Via Satellite
Head outdoors with a clear view of the sky. Then, open the Messages app and follow the on-screen instructions to connect to a satellite. Don’t worry, the iPhone will show you how to adjust for better satellite connection using indicators in Dynamic Island.
Note: Messages via satellite are for casual communication, not emergencies. If you are in danger, use Emergency SOS via satellite instead.
The feature is free for two years after activating.
