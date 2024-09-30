Apple's Satellite Messaging Feature Emerges As Lifeline After Hurricane Helene Leaves Thousands Without Cell Phone Service: Here's How You Can Use It

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which claimed more than 100 lives and caused widespread devastation, the satellite messaging feature of Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS 18 has proven to be a crucial lifeline for survivors.

What Happened: As Hurricane Helene left thousands without power and cell service, Apple’s satellite messaging feature became instrumental in aiding survivors.

Introduced via the iOS 18 update, the Messages via Satellite feature for iPhone 14 and later models allows users to stay connected even when they’re off the grid without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Users on social media have praised the utility of this feature during the crisis.

One user stated that the satellite messaging feature was “literally saving lives.” Another person highlighted how the feature allowed him to contact his son amid the communication blackout.

Many users urged others to update to iOS 18 to gain access to this potentially lifesaving feature.

This new iOS 18 feature came in handy yesterday. I was able to contact my son. Unfortunately no one else in the family had the latest iOS installed so he was the only person who received my messages and later replied.



When this is a Starlink feature it will be incredible. pic.twitter.com/8dFBAUQkv1 — ⚙️ Mike, cyberowners.com (@TeslaTruckClub) September 29, 2024

I've never been more thankful to be an iPhone user.



Due to the lack of cell service, EVERYONE in Asheville NC right now on iOS 18 has been able to get messages out and in with the Satellite messaging feature.



This is literally saving lives @Apple. pic.twitter.com/k0FOIgKlRk — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 30, 2024

Also, with Verizon service absolutely dead after the hurricane, the @Apple Satellite Messaging service, was extremely helpful to reach out and let family know we were safe, etc.



Such a helpful utility in times like this. — Xen 💀 (@dancrodev) September 30, 2024

These posts were first spotted by 9To5Mac.

Some people are also spreading information about the feature so that those who are affected by the Hurricane can reach out to their loved ones.

Maybe some of the folks in the affected hurricane region can use this information. If you have an iPhone 14 or later and you have iOS 18 your iPhone can be used as a SAT phone.



If you don't have cellular service or WiFi, pull down on the upper right hand corner of your phone.… — Bill (@MaxGreyCat) October 1, 2024

How To Use Messages Via Satellite Feature

Step I: Ensure Your iPhone Is Compatible

Update your iPhone 14 or later with iOS 18. Remember, the feature only works in the U.S. or Canada as satellite connectivity is not available everywhere. Users also need an active SIM and iMessage enabled before they go off the grid.

Step II: Prepare For Going Off The Grid

First, turn on iMessage by opening Settings > Messages and ensure iMessage is enabled. Then, set up emergency contacts and family sharing by going to Settings > Emergency SOS. To practice connecting to a satellite, go to Settings > Messages > Satellite Connection Demo.

Step III: Sending And Receiving Messages Via Satellite

Head outdoors with a clear view of the sky. Then, open the Messages app and follow the on-screen instructions to connect to a satellite. Don’t worry, the iPhone will show you how to adjust for better satellite connection using indicators in Dynamic Island.

Note: Messages via satellite are for casual communication, not emergencies. If you are in danger, use Emergency SOS via satellite instead.

The feature is free for two years after activating.

