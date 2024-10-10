LSB Industries, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. LXU rose sharply during Thursday's session.

UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded LSB Industries from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $9.5 to $11.

LSB Industries shares jumped 11.8% to $9.34 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

shares jumped 13.9% to $2.1750. GXO Logistics, Inc . GXO gained 13% to $57.47. On Wednesday, Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60.

. rose 9% to $18.49. Symbotic Inc. SYM gained 8% to $25.11. Symbotic announced an agreement to implement multiple industry-leading warehouse automation systems for Walmex and strategic international expansion in Mexico.

gained 7% to $10.03. EVgo, Inc . EVGO climbed 6.6% to $7.53. EVgo entered into new MoU with longtime technology partner Delta Electronics to jointly develop next-generation EV charging architecture.

. shares climbed 6.5% to $32.48. IAMGOLD Corporation IAG gained 5.3% to $4.7900.

