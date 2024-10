Why Arcadium Lithium Shares Are Trading Higher By 28%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company confirmed non-binding acquisition approach by Rio Tinto.

Arcadium Lithium shares jumped 27.8% to $3.94 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

LogicMark, Inc. LGMK rose 54.5% to $0.1735 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Friday.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ rose 36.2% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Friday.

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited TWG gained 16.8% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares gained 13.3% to $14.04 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Friday.

Garden Stage Limited GSIW shares rose 13.1% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Friday.

1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 12.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Friday.

QuantaSing Group Limited QSG shares jumped 11% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Friday.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA shares gained 11% to $6.00 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX gained 9.5% to $0.5035 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Friday.

Losers

Trevena, Inc. TRVN shares dipped 39% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Nasdaq delisting notification.

Beneficient BENF fell 22.2% to $1.47 in today's pre-market trading. Beneficient shares jumped around 59% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary, Beneficient Company Holdings, consummated a previously announced transaction pursuant to which approximately $126 million of its preferred equity was redesignated as non-redeemable.

Mynaric AG MYNA shares fell 18.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.

Cemtrex, Inc. CETX fell 18.4% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after declining 21% on Friday.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. CTNT declined 17.2% to $0.2330 in pre-market trading after dipping around 24% on Friday.

Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV shares declined 17.3% to $0.1448 in pre-market trading after gaining around 23% on Friday.

DigiAsia Corp. FAAS fell 15.8% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.

Chanson International Holding CHSN shares fell 15.8% to $12.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 387% on Friday.

Stepan Company SCL shares fell 6.5% to $72.29.

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) shares declined 5.3% to $4.62 in pre-market trading.

