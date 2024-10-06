Nvidia's Blackwell GPU, Musk's OpenAI Accusations, Tesla's Robotaxi Event, And More: This Week In AI

The week was abuzz with tech news, from Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA Blackwell GPU setting new AI benchmarks to Elon Musk’s controversial comments on OpenAI. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.
Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU Sets New AI Benchmark
JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur expressed optimism about Nvidia’s upcoming Blackwell GPU platform, predicting a strong fiscal fourth quarter for the company. The new platform has reportedly overcome early product yield issues and is set for significant shipment volumes.
Musk Accuses OpenAI of Unfair Funding Practices
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk criticized OpenAI for allegedly discouraging investors from supporting rival startups, including xAI. This comes after OpenAI announced its latest fundraising round at a whopping $150 billion valuation.
See Also: Nvidia’s AI Leadership To Drive $1 Trillion Market Growth, With Accenture Partnership Accelerating Adoption
Tesla Prepares for ‘Game Changing’ Robotaxi Event
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives anticipates a “seminal and historical day” for Tesla TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk as the company gears up for its highly anticipated robotaxi event. The event is expected to unveil new, groundbreaking technology.
Nvidia CEO Comments on Blackwell GPU Demand
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, described the demand for the company’s next-gen Blackwell GPU platform as “insane” during a CNBC interview. The platform, introduced in March, is in full production and progressing as planned.
OpenAI’s SearchGPT Challenges Google’s Dominance
OpenAI’s SearchGPT is poised to disrupt Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL))) Google’s stronghold in the search market. Former Google engineer Arvind Jain noted that Google’s focus on profitability has led to a deteriorating user experience, opening the door for new competitors.
Read Next:
- Elon Musk Says ‘OpenAI Is Evil’ After ChatGPT-Parent Reportedly Asked Investors Not To Invest In Rivals
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.