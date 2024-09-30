OpenAI's SearchGPT Set To Disrupt Google's Search Empire As Former Engineer Sounds Alarm On Deteriorating User Experience Amid Rising Competition

OpenAI‘s recent artificial intelligence-driven search engine, SearchGPT, is set to challenge Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Google‘s long-standing dominance in the search market.

What Happened: Former Google engineer Arvind Jain, now CEO of Glean, noted that Google’s focus on profitability has led to a decline in user experience. Jain believes this has opened the door for new competitors, reported the Observer on Friday.

“The experience was getting worse, especially on mobile devices, where there are just way too many ads on the page,” Jain said.

In July, OpenAI introduced SearchGPT, an AI-driven search engine that has been dubbed a “Google killer.” This move marks a significant shift in the search engine landscape, which has been dominated by Google for years.

Ashwini Karandikar from the American Association of Advertising Agencies highlighted the increasing competition in the search market, driven by advancements in AI and large language models.

Despite the potential of these new technologies, Jain expressed concerns about their commercial readiness, citing the lack of source transparency in AI-generated answers.

Why It Matters: The introduction of SearchGPT comes at a critical time for Google. In August, a federal judge ruled against Alphabet Inc. in an antitrust lawsuit, stating that Google’s payments to make its search engine the default option on smartphone web browsers violated U.S. antitrust laws.

This ruling could significantly impact Google’s market position, as the company has maintained its dominance through substantial payments to companies like Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.

Despite the legal challenges, analysts remain optimistic about Google’s market position due to its advancements in AI. Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating for Alphabet, citing its lead over OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, the antitrust ruling has revived fears among Google investors about the potential threat from AI-powered search engines like SearchGPT.

Furthermore, court documents unsealed in May revealed that Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be the default search engine on iOS devices. This deal is a central point in the ongoing antitrust case, with regulators alleging that Google has unlawfully monopolized the online search and related advertising market.

