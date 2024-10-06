New Display Tech For iPhone 17 Air, Apple's Legal Woes, And Lifesaving Features: This Week In Appleverse

This past week has been eventful for Apple Inc. AAPL, with developments ranging from potential technological advancements to legal challenges. The tech giant was also in the spotlight for its device longevity and a lifesaving feature during a natural disaster. Here’s a quick round-up of the week’s top stories.

Apple Eyes New Display Technology

Taiwan-based Novatek is preparing to mass-produce OLED displays that could significantly impact future iPhones’ design. The company plans to initiate mass production of OLED displays incorporating Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) technology by Q2 2025, and Apple might be among the first clients. However, this remains speculative at this point.

Apple Faces Legal Challenge

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed a complaint against Apple, alleging that the company forced its employees to sign illegal confidentiality, non-compete, and non-disclosure agreements. The complaint also accuses Apple of excessively enforcing social media and misconduct policies. The case is set to be heard by an administrative judge in January.

iPhone Users Hold On to Their Devices Longer

A study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) revealed that iPhone users tend to keep their smartphones longer than Android users. About one-third of new phone buyers who had an iPhone kept that phone for three years or more, compared to only 21% of new phone buyers with an Android phone.

iPhone vs Android: Who Upgrades More Frequently?

Another study by CIRP found that iPhone users in the U.S. upgrade their devices less frequently than Android users. Despite the U.S. smartphone market being evenly divided between Android and iOS users, iOS sales accounted for only 39 percent of total sales in September.

Apple’s Satellite Messaging Feature Proves Crucial

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Apple’s satellite messaging feature emerged as a lifeline for survivors. The feature, introduced in the iOS 18 update, allows iPhone 14 and later models users to stay connected even without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

