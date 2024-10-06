Elon Musk And Trump Address Thousands At Site Of Failed Assassination Attempt, Take Aim At Biden's Leadership: 'We Had One President Who Couldn't Climb A Flight Of Stairs'

Elon Musk, the CEO of X and Tesla Inc., joined former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, to criticize the Democratic Party.

What Happened: Musk shared the stage with former President Trump at his rally on Saturday. Musk made accusations against Democrats, claiming they aim to deprive citizens of their fundamental rights, including freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, and the right to vote.

“They want to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your right to vote, effectively,” Musk declared.

The rally was held at the same venue where an assassination attempt on Trump took place in July. Musk, who has been increasingly active in this presidential election, endorsed Trump, who introduced him prior to his speech.

🚨ELON MUSK FOR TRUMP:



"This is a man who has COURAGE UNDER FIRE!"



"This is the most important election. They want to take away your arms. They want to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your ability to have fair elections."



"Free speech is the bedrock… pic.twitter.com/EqlJepSePb — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 5, 2024

Musk’s remarks were a direct attack on the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. He stated, “The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire. We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot.”

Musk has also shown support for the Save America PAC, a group that has been instrumental in voter mobilization for the Trump campaign. He encouraged rally attendees to register to vote, making an unverified claim that 2024 would be “the last election” if Democrats win the White House.

Why It Matters: Democrats have been pushing for broader voting rights laws and stricter gun control measures in response to years of mass shootings. However, their presidential nominee, Vice President Harris, has consistently stated that she is not seeking to confiscate firearms from gun owners.

Musk’s recent political involvement has been a topic of discussion. He has been using his social media platform, X, to amplify conservative viewpoints and has become a prominent online advocate for Trump. His increased political activity, combined with his wealth and online presence, could potentially be advantageous for Trump, as suggested by political analysts.

His endorsement of Trump has been particularly noteworthy. Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, has stated that the future of human exploration on Mars is contingent on the re-election of Trump and the reduction of what he calls “smothering regulations.”

