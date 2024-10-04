Trump Says He's Going Back To Butler, Site Of First Assassination Attempt — Elon Musk Chimes In, 'I'll Be There to Support'

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the owner of X, has voiced his support for an event, to be held at Butler, Pennsylvania, involving former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk shared a post from Trump in which the ex-president posted an image of him at a rally in Butler shortly after having been shot at. The image had text that read “I’m Coming Back To Butler!”

Trump said his visit to the place where the attempted assassination took place on July 13, 2024, was “historic.”

I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

It’s worth noting that Trump was the target of a failed assassination attempt at his Florida golf club on Sept. 15, 2024, as well.

In response to Trump’s post on X, Musk wrote, “I will be there to support!”

Why It Matters: Musk’s support for Trump comes at a critical time. The former President is currently in a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. Trump’s recent experiences, including the failed assassination attempt, have been a focal point in the media, with Musk and Trump even discussing the incidents in a widely-viewed interview.

Image via Shutterstock

