This Tractor Supply Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Needham analyst Serge Belanger downgraded the rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA from Buy to Hold and maintained a $12 price target. Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 19% to close at $1.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Oliver Wintermantel downgraded Tractor Supply Company TSCO from Outperform to In-Line and maintained the price target of $300. Tractor Supply shares gained 1% to close at $298.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded the rating for New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $35 to $15. New Fortress Energy shares fell 7.6% to close at $8.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded the rating for Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF from Neutral to Underperform and lowers the price target from $17 to $8. Wolfspeed shares gained 2.9% to close at $9.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth MKM analyst Craig Irwin downgraded the rating for Blue Bird Corporation BLBD from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $48. Blue Bird shares fell 0.2% to close at $45.99 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
