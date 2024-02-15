Americans' Love Affair With iPhone Grows Stronger: 1 In 8 Android Users Switched To Apple In 2023

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s AAPL dominance in the U.S. smartphone market has been well-established for years, with the most recent numbers pegging it at 64%. A new report has revealed that one in eight Android users will switch to an iPhone in 2023.

What Happened: Underscoring the popularity of Apple's iPhones among smartphone buyers, a new report by market intelligence firm CIRP revealed that Android users consistently switch to iPhones.

According to the latest report from CIRP, 13% of Android users switched to iPhone in 2023. While this is 2% points lower than 2022's 15% mark, it is still comfortably above the four-year average of 10%.

This could prove to be a headache for Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, which has been trying to push its Pixel phones with major advertising splashes, including a Super Bowl ad earlier this week.

Google has also teamed up with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF to bring some of its new Generative AI features to Samsung's latest smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series.

"Apple relied more on the oft-discussed ‘walled garden,' establishing barriers to Android users seamlessly communicating with iPhone owners, and indirectly encouraging Android owners to switch," the report said, explaining Apple's strategy to attract Android users to its platform.

But There's A Cause For Concern: Despite Apple maintaining a double-digit rate of attracting Android users to the iPhone, it cannot rest on its laurels.

According to a recent report by a data analytics firm, Apple's latest flagship iPhone 15 Pro is faring poorly when it comes to customer satisfaction ratings. Despite the A17 Pro chipset, design and camera upgrades, buyers are the least happy with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Worse yet, all four iPhone 15 models have seen a decline in five-star ratings from customers. Will the upcoming iPhone 16 series enhanced by AI help Apple overcome this blip? Only time will tell.

