Nike Reports Weak Sales, Joins Lamb Weston And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of NIKE, Inc NKE fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
The company reported first-quarter revenue of $11.59 billion, missing analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. The athletic footwear and apparel company reported first-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 52 cents per share.
NIKE shares declined 5.5% to $84.25 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Humana Inc. HUM shares declined 24% to $212.77 in pre-market trading after the company provided update on decline in Stars performance for 2025 and how it will impact quality bonus payments in 2026.
- TC Energy Corporation TRP dipped 7.1% to $44.94 in pre-market trading. TC Energy provided conversion right and dividend rate notice for Series 9 and 10 preferred shares.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC shares fell 6.9% to $9.31 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Tuesday.
- Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO shares declined 6% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW shares fell 4.5% to $62.00 in pre-market trading. The company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and announced plans to cut approximately 4% of the global workforce and eliminate unfilled job positions.
- Lilium N.V. LILM shares declined 4.4% to $0.7290 in pre-market trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR shares fell 3.4% to $14.50 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.