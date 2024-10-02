Nike Reports Weak Sales, Joins Lamb Weston And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of NIKE, Inc NKE fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $11.59 billion, missing analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. The athletic footwear and apparel company reported first-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 52 cents per share.

NIKE shares declined 5.5% to $84.25 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Humana Inc. HUM shares declined 24% to $212.77 in pre-market trading after the company provided update on decline in Stars performance for 2025 and how it will impact quality bonus payments in 2026.

TC Energy Corporation TRP dipped 7.1% to $44.94 in pre-market trading. TC Energy provided conversion right and dividend rate notice for Series 9 and 10 preferred shares.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc . ALHC shares fell 6.9% to $9.31 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Tuesday.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO shares declined 6% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc . LW shares fell 4.5% to $62.00 in pre-market trading. The company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and announced plans to cut approximately 4% of the global workforce and eliminate unfilled job positions.

Lilium N.V. LILM shares declined 4.4% to $0.7290 in pre-market trading.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR shares fell 3.4% to $14.50 in pre-market trading.

