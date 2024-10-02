Apple Removes Unofficial YouTube App For Vision Pro From App Store, Developer Disagrees But Says, 'Zero Desire To Spin This Into A Massive Fight'

Following a warning from Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, Apple Inc. AAPL has removed Juno, an unofficial YouTube app designed for Vision Pro, from its App Store.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Christian Selig, the developer of Juno, took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced the app’s removal on Tuesday. “Sad news, but Juno for YouTube has been removed from the App Store,” he said.

“I don't personally agree with this, as Juno is just a web view, and acts as little more than a browser extension that modifies CSS to make the website and video player look more ‘visionOS’ like,” he said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Adding, “I have zero desire to spin this into a massive fight (at least more than I've fought in emails over the last few months) akin to what happened with Reddit years ago.”

However, existing Juno users can continue using the app unless they delete it or YouTube releases an update that disrupts its functionality.

See Also: Apple’s Satellite Messaging Feature Emerges As Lifeline After Hurricane Helene Leaves Thousands Without Cell Phone Service: Here’s How You Can Use It

Sad news, but Juno for YouTube has been removed from the App Store. It's been a ton of fun to build, thanks to all who used it and enjoyed it! 🫡❤️ https://t.co/W1xLBpKSgd — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) October 1, 2024

In April this year, Google had cautioned Selig about Juno’s non-compliance with YouTube’s guidelines. With no official YouTube app available for the Vision Pro, users have been resorting to Safari for YouTube access.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: In February earlier this year, YouTube confirmed the development of a Vision Pro app, following initial refusals from Google’s video-sharing platform, Spotify, and Netflix.

In July, market tracker Omdia's analyst, George Jijiashvili, noted that Vision Pro has been struggling to find its “killer app” to justify its $3,500 price tag.

The Vision Pro had over 2,000 apps available five months after its U.S. debut, a stark contrast to the 20,000 iPad apps and 10,000 iPhone apps available within a similar timeframe after their respective launches.

Cupertino has also been reportedly struggling to develop a cheaper version of the Vision Pro due to its high price tag and lack of mainstream appeal.

On the other hand, the Vision Pro has seen some success in the medical field.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.