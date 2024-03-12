UK Surgeon Is Raving About Apple Vision Pro After Its Spine Surgery Debut—Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development in surgical technology, a surgical assistant at Cromwell Hospital in London has successfully transitioned from HoloLens 2 to Apple Inc.’s AAPL Apple Vision Pro during a spinal operation.

What Happened: Suvi Verho, a surgical assistant and scrub nurse, utilized the Apple Vision Pro to track the procedure and ensure the right tools were available when required.

“It eliminates human error… it eliminates the guesswork,” Verho said in a LinkedIn post, emphasizing the increased confidence in surgery that the technology brings.

This marks the first time a U.K. surgical unit has employed the Apple Vision Pro, although Verho had previously used a HoloLens 2 for similar procedures.

Despite her initial praise for the HoloLens 2 in 2023, Verho now hails the Apple Vision Pro as a “gamechanger” in the surgical field. "It gives you confidence in surgery."

Surgeon Syed Aftab concurred with Verho’s views, suggesting that the headset could offer new staff the advantage of more seasoned colleagues.

“You just put the headset on,” Aftab noted, indicating that the headset could provide them with a decade’s worth of experience to rely on.

Why It Matters: The adoption of Apple Vision Pro in surgery aligns with previous expectations about the device’s potential in healthcare.

Dr. Rafael Grossmann, known for his innovative use of technology in medicine, had anticipated that the mixed-reality headset could transform healthcare by serving as a tool for surgical documentation and assistance.

Furthermore, Apple had previously expressed its vision for the Apple Vision Pro to be used in sectors like surgery, aircraft repair, and education.

Mike Rockwell, the vice president in charge of Vision Pro, had identified healthcare, training, and education as primary sectors for the product’s usage.

The successful use of Apple Vision Pro in a spinal operation at Cromwell Hospital marks a significant step towards realizing this vision.

