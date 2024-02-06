YouTube Confirms Vision Pro App In Development, Still No Signs Of Netflix And Spotify Though

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, YouTube GOOGL has confirmed that a Vision Pro app is in the works for Apple‘s AAPL Vision Pro VR headset.

What Happened: YouTube officially acknowledged the development of a Vision Pro app, as per a report by The Verge. This comes after YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix initially refused to allow their iPad apps to run on the Vision Pro. There was no mention of a dedicated visionOS YouTube app in the future. The sudden change in plans is speculated to be linked to the popularity of the Juno app for YouTube on the Vision Pro.

YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby confirmed the news: “We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but we can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

It remains unclear when the app will be launched and what features it will include. YouTube has not yet responded to queries about whether the app will support VR and 360 videos on the Vision Pro.

Why It Matters: The news of YouTube’s Vision Pro app comes after both Netflix and Spotify decided not to launch their apps on Apple’s Vision Pro. This decision was announced in January, with users being directed to access the content via a web browser as the iPad app would not run on the device.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset has been receiving significant attention, with the sales numbers exceeding expectations. The headset’s first-weekend sale was estimated to be more than double what was expected, with close to 180,000 units sold over the weekend. This impressive launch was attributed to the “better than expected” pre-orders, as tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated.

