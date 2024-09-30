Hillary Clinton Warns Harris Of Possible 'October Surprise' That Could Dent Her Standing With The Public: Don't Know What It's Going To Be But 'It Will Be Something'

In a recent interview, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, warned of a possible October surprise that could negatively impact Vice President Kamala Harris‘s public perception.

What Happened: Speaking to “Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover, Clinton expressed concern about a potential campaign to misrepresent Harris’s identity, values, and actions. The interview, reported by The Hill on Thursday, saw Clinton drawing comparisons with the 2016 “pizzagate” conspiracy theory that marred her own presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

The “pizzagate” conspiracy, a false narrative about a child sex trafficking ring, resulted in a shooting incident at a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C., in 2016. Clinton emphasized the danger of such misinformation, often originating from the dark web and amplified by pro-Trump media, leading to widespread belief, said Clinton.

Clinton fears that the upcoming election’s “digital airwaves” will be filled with similar misinformation, potentially fueled by foreign actors like Russia, Iran, and China. She urged the press to maintain a “consistent narrative” about the threat Trump poses to the country.

Clinton anticipates a story about Harris surfacing soon. “So, I don’t know what it’s going to be,” she said, “But it will be something, and we’ll have to work very, very hard to make sure that it is exposed as the lie that it is.”

Why It Matters: Clinton has previously offered Harris strategic advice for her face-off with Trump. She warned Harris of Trump’s likely “scorched Earth” approach, aimed at undermining her.

In July, Clinton penned an opinion piece for The New York Times, urging Democrats to unite behind Harris. She expressed confidence in Harris’s ability to offer a “hopeful, unifying vision” for American politics.

Earlier in April, Clinton criticized Trump’s tax policies favoring the wealthy. She stated, “If you’re a billionaire, he’s on your side. Otherwise, good luck.”

