Hillary Clinton's Advice To Kamala Harris For Donald Trump Debate Showdown: 'She Should Not Be Baited, She Should Bait Him'

In the lead-up to Tuesday night’s highly anticipated presidential debate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has offered Kamala Harris some strategic advice for her face-off with Donald Trump.

What Happened: Clinton shared her experiences and lessons learned from her own debates with Trump during the 2016 presidential race. She asserted that she had triumphed in all three debates and advised Harris to steer clear of Trump’s attempts to “bait” her.

In an interview with the New York Times, Clinton warned that Trump is likely to employ a “scorched Earth” approach, with the intent to undermine Harris. She encouraged Harris to respond to this by launching well-grounded, direct attacks, noting that Trump “can be rattled”.

"He doesn't answer the questions. He doesn't come with any specifics. It appears from the reporting that he is going with a scorched-earth approach and will just try to tear her down, which is his usual go-to strategy," Clinton told the outlet.

Talking about having a conversation with Harris, Clinton said, "I talked with her about a number of things. She just should not be baited. She should bait him. He can be rattled. He doesn't know how to respond to substantive, direct attacks."

Clinton also disclosed that Philippe Reines, who aided her in debate preparation by playing the role of Trump, is presumably assisting Harris in a similar manner. She recalled a moment when she succeeded in unsettling Trump during a debate by labeling him a “Russian puppet.”

"He did such a good job, conveying the sort of whole package of Trump for me, that I am absolutely sure he is doing the same thing for the vice president," she said.

Clinton also said that she believes one example of this was when she called him a "Russian puppet" during a debate.

"When I said he was a Russian puppet and he just sputtered onstage, I think that's an example of how you get out a fact about him that really unnerves him," she said.

The debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump is set to take place on September 10.

Why It Matters: This advice from Clinton comes at a crucial time, as the debate could significantly influence public opinion and the political landscape.

Clinton’s insights, based on her firsthand experience debating Trump, could provide Harris with a valuable perspective. The revelation that Philippe Reines, who has prior experience in debate preparation, is likely assisting Harris further underscores the importance of this event.

The strategy of launching direct, substantive attacks, as suggested by Clinton, could prove to be a key factor in the upcoming debate.

