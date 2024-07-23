Hillary Clinton Says Kamala Harris is 'Chronically Underestimated' — Says VP Can 'Prosecute A Compelling Case' Against Failed President Trump

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has penned an opinion piece urging Democrats to unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris as she takes on Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

What Happened: In her piece, published in The New York Times, Clinton lauded President Joe Biden‘s decision to step down from the race, calling it a “pure act of patriotism.” She urged fellow Democrats to continue Biden’s fight for the nation’s soul.

Clinton expressed her confidence in Harris, describing her as a candidate who can offer a “hopeful, unifying vision” for American politics. She also highlighted the significance of the upcoming election, emphasizing the choice between “old grievances versus new solutions.”

“I look forward to hearing her prosecute a compelling case against Mr. Trump, who failed as a president the first time and is running on a dangerous agenda,” wrote Clinton

Clinton acknowledged the challenges Harris might face as the first Black and South Asian woman to lead a major party’s ticket but emphasized that progress is possible. She also drew from her own experiences, encouraging voters to be thoughtful about the information they consume.

Clinton also addressed the sexism and double standards that women in politics often face, drawing from her own experiences as a presidential candidate. She expressed pride in her campaigns for making it seem normal to have a woman at the top of the ticket. The former secretary of state noted that Harris was “chronically underestimated.”

Clinton concluded by emphasizing Harris’s readiness for the moment, citing her experience as a prosecutor, attorney general, and vice president. She expressed her anticipation of Harris’s compelling case against Trump, warning of the potential consequences of a second Trump term.

Why It Matters: Clinton’s opinion piece comes at a crucial time in the 2024 presidential race. Harris has recently secured the majority of Democratic delegate support, positioning her as the party’s nominee against Trump.

However, early polling data show a close race between Harris and Trump, with the former president gaining support that Biden lost.

