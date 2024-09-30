Israeli Military Begins Limited Operation Against Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon: Military Says Target Pose An 'Immediate Threat'

The Israeli military has reportedly launched a localized operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, marking a new chapter in the ongoing conflict with the Lebanese militant group. This operation involves air force and artillery units supporting ground forces, targeting Hezbollah strongholds near the Israeli border. The duration of the operation remains undisclosed.

What Happened: According to an announcement made on Tuesday, the Israeli military has initiated a “limited, localized” operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The military statement revealed that the operation involves air force and artillery units supporting ground forces, targeting Hezbollah strongholds near the Israeli border.

“These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel,” said the statement.

The operation’s duration remains undisclosed, but the army confirmed that it had been preparing for this for several months, reported the Associated Press.

The operation was approved by Israeli political leaders and began shortly after. U.S. officials confirmed that Israel had launched small ground raids against Hezbollah and sealed off communities along its northern border on Monday.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that Israel had informed the U.S. about the raids, which were described as “limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border.”

Despite the loss of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top officials in recent Israeli strikes, Hezbollah has vowed to continue fighting. The group’s acting leader, Naim Kassem, stated that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, Hezbollah is ready.

The Israeli army has significantly increased its presence along the border in recent days, indicating that a larger ground operation could be imminent.

Why It Matters: This operation comes after the death of Hezbollah’s leader Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike. Nasrallah had led the group for 30 years and was known for his threats against Israel and the U.S. presence in Lebanon.

Furthermore, the Israeli Defense Forces had been preparing for a possible entry into Lebanon, calling up reservist brigades to “decisively destroy” Hezbollah's infrastructure. This development was in response to Hezbollah’s attempt to harm the headquarters of the Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Despite international calls for a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his country's actions at the United Nations General Assembly, standing firm on Israel's military offensive that has killed around 700 people in Lebanon since Monday.

Meanwhile, WTI Crude November oil futures were seen 0.13% higher at $68.25 at the time of writing. ICE Brent November futures were unchanged at $71.77. Oil prices have remained soft as OPEC+ plans to pump up production in December while demand remains lackluster in China.

