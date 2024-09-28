Kim Jong Un's Sister Says US Making 'Incredible Mistake' By Giving $8B In Military Aid To Ukraine: 'Should Not...Underestimate Russia's Serious Warning'

North Korea has publicly denounced the United States’ decision to supply $8 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Kim Jong Un-led government has described this move as “an incredible mistake” and a perilous provocation against Russia, a nation armed with nuclear weapons.

What Happened: The U.S. President, Joe Biden, declared the aid package during a visit by the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to Washington. The aid package includes long-range weapons, which are intended to boost Ukraine’s capacity to strike Russia from safer distances.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused Washington of intensifying the conflict in Ukraine and pushing Europe towards a potential nuclear war. “The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia’s serious warning,” Kim stated in a release by the state news agency KCNA.

She also questioned the readiness of the U.S. and the West to face the repercussions of their actions against Russia, a nuclear superpower. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously warned of a possible nuclear response if Russia is attacked.

Kim characterized the U.S.’s decision to support Zelenskyy’s military efforts as a “dangerous and irresponsible gamble”. She also holds a position in North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party and often voices Pyongyang’s stance on political and security issues.

Why It Matters: North Korea and Russia have significantly bolstered their ties, including a mutual defense pledge. The U.S. has accused North Korea of illegally supplying at least 16,500 containers of weapons to Russia since last September, which Russia has reportedly used against Ukraine. Both North Korea and Russia deny any illegal arms trade.

Despite Russia’s strong alliances with global powers like China and India, North Korea has emerged as Russia’s most crucial ally in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, providing significant military aid, as highlighted by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov.

Photo courtesy: Flickr