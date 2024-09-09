Kim Jong Un Might Have To Change North Korea's Strategy Amid Trump And Harris' Election Race After Biden Dropped Out — Leader's Sister To Speak Out?

North Korea is adjusting its strategy in anticipation of a contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

What Happened: Anthony Holmes outlined North Korea’s approach to the upcoming U.S. presidential election in an opinion piece for Nikkei Asia published on Monday.

According to Holmes, North Korea anticipated a contest between President Joe Biden and former President Trump. However, Biden’s decision not to run and the nomination of Vice President Harris as the Democratic candidate has altered Pyongyang’s calculations.

Holmes, who served as a special adviser for North Korea at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, explained that North Korea will need to refine its strategy before November. Pyongyang’s tactics include publicly dismissing negotiations with the U.S. while hinting at openness if certain conditions are met, such as the relaxation of sanctions.

Holmes also noted that North Korea might conduct a significant event, like a nuclear test, to demonstrate its capabilities and readiness for conflict. This would be accompanied by statements from senior officials, likely including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un‘s sister Kim Yo Jung, emphasizing North Korea’s stance.

Holmes concluded that North Korea’s ultimate goal is to develop advanced weapons systems to undermine U.S. security guarantees on the Korean Peninsula, aiming to coerce South Korea into a favorable reunification.

“North Korea would probably be more comfortable negotiating with Trump because it thinks it knows how to handle him: i.e., flattery over his negotiating skills, his willingness to take big risks, his personal relationship with Kim Jong Un,” Holmes wrote.

Why It Matters: The evolving political landscape in the U.S. has significant implications for North Korea’s strategy. The shift from a Biden-Trump contest to a Harris-Trump contest means Pyongyang must reassess its diplomatic and military tactics.

North Korea’s leader, Kim, has faced internal challenges, including public discontent over flood damage, which he has attempted to deflect onto provincial officials. Additionally, the defection of a North Korean soldier to South Korea highlights internal unrest.

In another development, U.S. Army Private Travis King, who fled to North Korea, has agreed to plead guilty to multiple charges, including desertion.

Former President Trump has previously referred to Kim as “Little Rocket Man,” a nickname that even Elton John found amusing.

In July, North Korea shrugged off former President Trump‘s remarks about his amicable relationship with leader Kim, asserting that they "do not care" about his words and cautioning that their nuclear arsenal remains prepared for any U.S. leader.

