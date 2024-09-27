Apple's Reviews Strategy, Cuts Film Budgets After Blockbuster Spend - What's Next for Apple TV+?

Apple Inc AAPL is reviewing its movie strategy, part of a turnaround strategy by its Hollywood studio leaders, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, to contain costs.
Apple plans to produce a dozen movies annually, most of which will cost less than $100 million, Bloomberg cites familiar sources.
Reportedly, Apple spent $700 million on the three blockbuster movies Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, and Argylle, which grossed $470.4 million globally.
Apple’s George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starring action comedy Wolfs began streaming on Apple TV+ after debuting in limited venues. Apple is considering a similar strategy for subsequent releases, including the World War II drama Blitz.
However, the streaming business emerged as a battleground led by Netflix Inc NFLX, with Walt Disney Co DIS and Amazon.Com Inc AMZN fighting for market share.
Netflix had a market share of 22% in subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services in the second quarter of 2024. Walt Disney Co DIS streaming service Disney+ followed with a market share of 11% and Apple TV+ at 9%, as per Statista.
Netflix spends $17 billion annually on content and eyes over $600 billion in revenue opportunity.
Disney scored a big win in 2024 with proven franchises Deadpool & Wolverine, grossing $1.32 billion, and Inside Out 2 clocking $1.69 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo.
Comcast Corp’s CMCSA Despicable Me 4, another proven franchise, grossed $0.95 billion. Apple’s next theatrical release, F1, starring Pitt, is slated for June.
Price Action: AAPL stock is up 0.18% at $227.94 at the last check on Friday.
