This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded the rating for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX from Outperform to Peer Perform. Celldex Therapeutics shares fell 8.7% to close at $32.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded Bumble Inc. BMBL from Overweight to Sector Weight. Bumble shares gained 1.9% to close at $6.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded the rating for HP Inc. HPQ from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $37. HP shares gained 2.2% to close at $36.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO from Outperform to Market Perform while cutting the price target from $60 to $56. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2% to close at $48.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer downgraded the rating for Udemy, Inc. UDMY from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $10 to $7.5. Udemy shares gained 1.3% to close at $8.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying HP stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in