Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Month

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc AHH

On Sept. 26, Armada Hoffler Properties announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 9 million shares of its stock for the total proceeds of approximately $94.5 million. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $9.81.

RSI Value: 29.97

29.97 AHH Price Action: Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties fell 8.9% to close at $10.80 on Thursday.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties fell 8.9% to close at $10.80 on Thursday.

La Rosa Holdings LRHC

On Thursday, La Rosa Holdings announced that it has entered into an amendment with its noteholder to restructure debt under three outstanding notes issued to the holder in February, April, and July 2024. As part of the amendment, the Company agreed to repay the holder $200,000 of the debt under the notes, and all principal and interest payments under the notes have been deferred until Feb. 1, 2025. The company's stock fell around 36% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $0.52.

RSI Value: 29.83

29.83 LRHC Price Action: Shares of La Rosa gained 1% to close at $0.68 on Thursday.

Shares of La Rosa gained 1% to close at $0.68 on Thursday.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp CMCT

On Aug. 8, Creative Media posted better-than-expected quarterly results. “Our core FFO improved from the first quarter of 2024 due to improved net operating income across all of our real estate segments – multifamily, office and hotel,” said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation. “Our goal is to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our cash flow. In order to achieve this goal, we continue to actively evaluate asset sales and other ways to reduce both our recourse debt and overall debt.” The company's shares fell around 63% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.68.

RSI Value: 14.80

14.80 CMCT Price Action: Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust gained 3.9% to close at $0.72 on Thursday.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust gained 3.9% to close at $0.72 on Thursday.

