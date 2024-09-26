Mark Cuban Cites Noted Economist To Dish Out 'Facts' On Violent Crime: 'That Makes Trump Wrong'

“Shark Tank” fame entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently disputed former President Donald Trump’s claims regarding violent victimization rates, providing a different perspective on the issue.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban took to X to challenge Trump’s narrative on violent victimization rates. The billionaire bolstered his arguments with “facts” shared by noted Australian economist Justin Wolfers.

In a separate post using data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, he stated that the rates have remained within a limited range over the past decade, excluding the pandemic period. This, according to Cuban, contradicts Trump’s assertion of a significant increase.

For those who prefer facts https://t.co/sYEBsCYsMV — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 26, 2024

Not quite. What they did was start calculating in 2019, the first down year for Trump. In reality his first 2 yrs were up considerably over the Obama years.

This last year, the victimization rate was 22.5,lower than last yr and lower than the 23.2 Trump had in 2018



The right… https://t.co/FXu6FiOgxB pic.twitter.com/HlGVaEvEUw — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 27, 2024

The billionaire investor pointed out that the rate was 22.5 last year, lower than the previous year and lower than Trump’s 23.2 in 2018.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s comments provide a different perspective on the issue, which has been a point of contention in the political sphere. The entrepreneur, who has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, has been vocal about his views on various Trump policies, including immigration and tariff policies.

Previously, Cuban has also questioned Trump’s track record of investing in startups outside his family businesses. He has likened the role of the U.S. presidency to that of a CEO, emphasizing the importance of stability and loyalty within an administration.

Image via Shutterstock

