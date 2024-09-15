Mark Cuban Calls Out Trump's Investment Record: 'Which Startups Has Trump Ever Invested In That Didn't Involve A Family Member?'

Billionaire investor, “Shark Tank” star and Kamala Harris supporter Mark Cuban recently took to social media to question former President Donald Trump’s track record of investing in startups outside his family businesses. In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cuban challenged Trump supporters with a pointed question:

“For all Trump supporters. A question. Which startups has Donald Trump ever invested in that didn’t involve a family member?” Cuban wrote.

Cuban’s question was about more than money; he said it says much about Trump’s personality. Responding to another user who questioned the basis of his claim, Cuban noted that as a presidential candidate, Trump must file financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Cuban mentioned that he couldn't find evidence of Trump investing in nonfamily businesses.

“You would think there would be companies he has invested in that would have said something somewhere, wouldn’t they? I can’t find any. But rather than assume they don’t exist, I asked the question,” Cuban explained.

He also remarked that every wealthy person he knows, except for Donald J. Trump, has made efforts to help others.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign responded to Business Insider about Cuban's comments, pointing out Trump’s accomplishments as a businessman and entertainer. He said that Trump is a self-made, successful businessman who played a key role in shaping and transforming New York’s iconic skyline.

“His other ventures also include creating and starring in one of the most-watched television shows in history – much more successful than ‘Shark Tank’ – and becoming the 45th President of the United States.”

From Supporter To Critic

Though Mark Cuban has reservations about Trump’s investing decisions, it's important to remember that many of Trump's followers view him as a successful businessman who has established a powerful global brand. His image as a self-made entrepreneur was partly shaped by his real estate endeavors and the popular TV program, The Apprentice.

Cuban has admitted that he initially supported Trump during his first presidential campaign, appreciating that he wasn’t a typical politician.

“I was like, he’s great; he’s not a typical Stepford candidate. I thought that was a positive,” Cuban shared in an interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. “But then I got to know him.”

Cuban cited various controversies surrounding Trump, such as Trump University and Trump SoHo, as reasons for his change of heart.

“He was unethical then, and he’s still unethical,” Cuban asserted.

As the election season heats up, such debates are likely to continue, with figures like Cuban using their platforms to raise questions about the character and actions of those seeking public office.

