Mark Cuban Asks Trump Advisor: 'Done Any Modeling Of The Financial Impact Of Deporting 20 Million People?'

In a recent X exchange, billionaire investor Mark Cuban challenged Trump advisor Stephen Miller on the financial and societal impacts of their immigration and tariff policies.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban took to X to question Miller’s stance on immigration, specifically the financial implications of deporting 20 million people.

Help me out Stephen.



Can you provide specific details on his immigration and deportation plans ? I've just heard soundbites



The same question on tariffs.



Can you provide detailed specifics ? https://t.co/xeHmP6lAi0 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 8, 2024

He asked, “Have you done any modeling of the financial impact of deporting 20 million people?” and expressed concern about the potential decline in GDP.

Thanks for the immigration details. Just as you, the Immigration Czar, has espoused before



Which leads to a question



Have you done any modeling of the financial impact of deporting 20 million people ?



Are you concerned that when he learns that the USA could lose 10m plus… https://t.co/oBVEJP1g8P — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 8, 2024

Cuban also questioned the execution of the deportation plan and the societal impact of a “stop and deport” or “knock and deport” policy. He further probed Miller on tariff-related talks, asking for clarification on how Trump would “tax foreign nations”.

In response, Miller outlined Trump’s immigration plans in detail, mentioning strategies such as deploying Title 42/Safe 3rds/Remain in Mexico/Asylum Bars, finishing the wall, and launching a DOD embargo of drug vessels from South America. He also encouraged Cuban to watch Trump’s policy speech at the New York Economic Club for more information on tariff and trade policy.

Miller served as a director of speechwriting at the Trump white house. He has often been described as anti-immigration. He helped write Trump’s inaugural address.

Why It Matters: Cuban recently shared concerns on X about Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on foreign goods, warning that businesses like Walmart would pass the costs onto consumers. Economists, including Paul Krugman, argued that these tariffs could raise prices and harm the majority of Americans.

The “Shark Tank”-fame billionaire’s questioning comes in the context of his recent support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic policies, which he praised for being pro-business. Cuban highlighted the differences between Harris and Biden’s policies, and defended Harris’s campaign strategy, drawing parallels with Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Earlier, Elon Musk commented that he was amazed at the “tenacity” of Cuban’s stupidity in holding a poll among his followers asking them to choose between Trump and Harris.

